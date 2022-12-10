40 minutes ago

Nii Odoi Kwao II of the Nii Odoi Kwao family house in Osu Kinkawe has been remanded into police custody for a week on the orders of the Accra Circuit Court 9.

The court handed down its ruling on Friday, December 9, 2022, a day after the accused was arrested under circumstances that his family described as a Rambo-style raid.

The elderly man is being held for allegedly insulting the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey.

Robert Koomson Jnr, a family member, who spoke to Accra-based Rainbow Radio described how the arrest operation was carried out lamenting the human rights abuses that accompanied it.

He recounted that the police and other persons claiming to be from National Security abused their father before whisking him away.

“They stormed the house with guns, vandalized property, destroyed a metal security barricade, destroyed a family vehicle, and towed the car from the house and delivered it to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

"Our family head was first sent to the Osu Police Station, then transferred to the regional command on the orders of men claiming to be from national security.

"He was refused bail and so was held in the cells; they denied his family and lawyers access; and on Friday, they rushed and sent him to court on the family’s blind side.

"We want Ghanaians to know that the Greater Accra Regional Minister sent gunmen to our family house, manhandled him, and violated his basic human rights. We are disappointed as a family, and we want Ghanaians to know what the minister did. Today, they used force to get their way.”

GhanaWeb has yet to ascertain what the alleged insult entails and where the suspect made them. Our efforts to get the police and or the regional minister to react to the incident has yet to yield positive results.

Source: Ghanaweb