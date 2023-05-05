1 hour ago

The Osu Stool Council in collaboration with the Osu Heritage Foundation has provided a fully furnished Children’s Library to the St. Barnabas Anglican School at Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

The Library is expected to enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.

The Education Infrastructure is stocked with books, computers and other learning materials.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the Education Director of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Joyce Osei Apenteng said since the establishment of the Education Directorate within the last four years, it has been in need of a lot of facilities that could aid effective teaching and learning in the area.

She said “I am very happy this afternoon for this occasion. To His Royal Majesty and the foundation, the minds and hearts that thought of giving us these items, may the good Lord bless them, and it is our wish that the other schools that have rooms that have occupied by lady high heels would also be seen’’.

The Education Director assured that the facility would be put to good use.

The Chief of Osu, Professor Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV said the facility is the first of many his outfit intends to provide to schools in Osu.

He said “Last year, we commissioned a computer laboratory and stocked a science laboratory and today we are opening a library.”

Professor Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV said all towns in Osu would benefit from the education infrastructure development to transform the lives of children and the youth in Osu.

