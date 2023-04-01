5 hours ago

Management of the Osudoku Senior High Technical in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency give its infrastructural facilities a facelift.

Since its inception decades ago, the school is yet to see any proper refurbishment.

According to the management of the school, the institution is battling with infrastructural challenges and needs urgent intervention to meet the demands of the school.

The school’s management says the seeming reluctance on the part of the government to improve the facilities at the institution is adversely affecting effective teaching and learning.

Management of the school has been forced to convert the school’s dining hall into classrooms, assembly hall and dormitories due to lack of infrastructure.

The school authorities made the appeal in an interview with the media shortly after the U.S-GH Alumni Association held an event to educate the students of Osudoku Senior High Technical School on Excellence Leadership Innovation Volunteering Partnership.

The headmistress, Madam Christiana Agyei, said, “it is an undeniable fact that the poor infrastructure in most schools in the country is affecting smooth teaching, learning and students’ academic performance. Our school is no exception. Teachers are giving off their best to ensure that the students are educated. But existing structures and logistics are also very essential to motivate both teachers and students for smooth teaching and learning process”.

She added, “we want to call on the government, the Ministry of Education and GETFund to as a matter of urgency come to our aid and assist us because we are in dire need. We know the government is trying its best, but our current condition is nothing to write home about”.

Madam Christiana Agyei also used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians, especially the leadership of the country to allow the education directorate to punish indisciplined students to serve as a deterrent to others.

On his part, the President of the U.S-GH Alumni Association, Johannes Thomas Arthur in an interview explained the rationale behind the programme and urged the students to eschew indiscipline and laziness to become successful in future and take the mantle of leadership on their shoulders.

The project and programmes secretary for the association Joan Asiwome Kumako, cautioned the students against indulging in the use of the internet to access pornographic materials, posting nude videos and pictures and also using the internet to defraud unsuspecting foreigners in an attempt to get rich quickly.

Source: citifmonline.com