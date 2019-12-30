2 hours ago

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has revealed that his wife’s hardworking nature is the one reason he quarrels with her.

In an odic celebratory speech of his wife during church service on Sunday, 29 December 2019, Pastor Otabil said: “I want to thank my wife; she’s been a great support, a great help and just a marvellous asset”.

“It’s good”, he said, “just to know that you have somebody that you have with you who is not just with you but also involved in what you’re doing and contributes significantly”.

“She’s just an extraordinary worker, hardworking, results-oriented and pushes to get results and she carries a lot of burden very quietly in the church but gets things done”, he praised Mrs Joy Otabil.

“Sometimes”, he said: ‘People wonder: ‘Why doesn’t your wife speak? We don’t know her; we want to see her’”.

“My wife just likes to work”, he answered, adding: “Believe you me; I beg her not to work because she gets up in the morning, she’s working. If there’s no work, she’ll work to create the work”.

“She’s always fixing something and my quarrels with her is always based on hard work. When we were young in marriage, I’ll tell her: ‘Don’t cook too hard. I can eat anything; I can eat gari [and] soup but she’ll cook and we’ll quarrel because she’s working too hard.

“And she packs things in the house; every time I go to my closet, things have changed. She’s always arranging things, always fixing things, and she has brought it to the church: she’s fixing everything.

“If I don’t see anything at home, I know whom to ask: where is my shoe? I put it here, where have you put it? She’s always arranging and fixing things but such a wonderful talent, a wonderful gift, a wonderful asset and I’m just so honoured to be her husband. Although she’s not in this service, go and tell her that I said this so she would remember”, Pastor Otabil told the church.