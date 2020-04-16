2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused other countries of lying about the number of coronavirus deaths after the United States became the country with the most coronavirus deaths in the world.

'To think you're getting honest numbers from some of these countries,' the president said in response to a question from DailyMail.com.

'Does anybody really believe the numbers of some of these countries,' he said during his press briefing in the White House Rose Garden.

The United States contains 20 percent of all global coronavirus deaths despite being only four per cent of the world's population.