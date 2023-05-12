1 hour ago

A teacher with the Chinekope M/A Primary School in Kete Krachi Municipality in the Oti Region has met his untimely death.

Sampson Adu, 29, died when the boat he was travelling on capsized

“Mr Adu has since been buried in his hometown in the Eastern Region,” 3news.com has gathered.

This comes barely 24 hours after a boat carrying some pupils from Faana to Kelee in the Weija Gbawe Municipality also capsized.

Nine pupils were killed, leaving only three survivors.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with families of all the departed.

‘With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and assure them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments.”