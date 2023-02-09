2 hours ago

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba is appealing to Ghanaians to elect more women into office in the upcoming District Assembly and general elections.

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation made this appeal at the Compact Ghana technical consultation on Gender Equality in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Otiko Djaba stressed the need for the government to expedite the passing of the Affirmative Action Bill to encourage more females to venture into active politics and also help promote equity at all levels

She said that the President’s 30 percent government appointments must have 10 percent of women involvement.

“Women are not treated as equals when it comes to gender. We think that men are superior to them right from childhood. It is critical that we understand that women are as important as men. Early socialisation is something that should be encouraged and drawn in with awareness creation in all homes,” she stated.

Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana also added to the call on government to pass the Affirmative Action Bill to promote women’s participation and representation in decision-making.

Source: citifmonline