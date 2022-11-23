2 hours ago

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and captain Andre Ayew will address the media in a pre-match Press Conference at 14:00 (11:00 GMT), on Wednesday, November 23, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The duo will answer questions from both local and international media on Ghana’s readiness for the Group H opener against former European champions Portugal on Thursday.

Ghana are making a record 4th World Cup appearance in Qatar having previously played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

The Black Stars paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.