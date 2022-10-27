1 hour ago

Otto Addo chooses his all-time favourite Black Stars player

Black Stars head coach Otto says that he idolized former Ghana captain Abedi Ayew while growing up as a footballer.

He says that the 1982 African Cup of Nations winner is his all-time Black Stars player as he watches him as a youngster.

Abedi Ayew played a starring role for Ghana although he never won any trophy for Ghana during his heydays he is regarded by many as the best Ghanaian player of recent memory.

The maestro as he is often called won the African best player on three occasions and is highly revered in the world.

“Abedi Pele is my favorite Black Stars player of all time. When I was young I used to watch Ghana football and also watch Ghanaian footballers in Europe,” Addo told TV3

Addo who was born in German also added Tony Yeboah among the player he looked up to growing up.

“He was one of the players I looked up to. Anthony Yeboah as well. These are my favorite players,”

Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup where Ghana is in Group G alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.