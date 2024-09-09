1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed strong confidence that his team is the favorite to win their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles later today at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Ahead of the match, the 45-year-old coach emphasized that while he is optimistic about his team's chances, they must remain focused and diligent throughout the game.

"This game, we are surely the favourites and I am very, very confident that we will win," Addo said.

"But in football, anything can happen. We saw it last time against Angola; the way the game looked, I never thought we would lose, but in football, there are no weak opponents."

Addo acknowledged the need for concentration and diligence, saying, "So we have to be focused, we have to be concentrated, we have to do our job.

Then the probability that we win is very, very high."

Ghana’s campaign began with a 1-0 defeat to Angola last Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium. Addo’s side will be eager to secure a win to revive their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.