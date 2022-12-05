4 hours ago

Otto Addo has expressed appreciation to the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his technical staff ‘’for letting me do my work the way I could’’.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach who worked for Ghana in an interim capacity will vacate his post at the end of December when his six-month contract comes to an end.

Otto Addo led qualified the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals but exited at the group stage following two defeats and one win – to finish at the bottom of group H with three points.

‘’We have to thank the Almighty God for giving us this opportunity and for giving us a team like this. I am very, very proud of the boys, they gave their all. Sometimes its bad luck, this is also part of football’’ Otto Addo said in a press briefing in Doha.

‘’It’s the ugly side of football, sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not lucky. But they did all they can and sometimes it’s not in your hands’’.

‘’I want to thank the President Kurt Okraku for giving me this chance and for letting me do my work the way I wanted, I really appreciate this. This was the best circumstance I would like to work’’.

‘’I would like to thank the whole technical staff for supporting me in the best way they could. This was a really solid and loyal unit, everybody worked a lot, nobody sees this. There was a lot of work behind the scenes preparing for this World Cup and also preparing for the qualification’’ Otto added.

The Black Stars began the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Portugal but came back to beat South Korea 3-2 before bowing out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.