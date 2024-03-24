8 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo has hailed Forson Amankwah as a promising talent for the future following his standout debut performnce against Nigeria on Friday.

The 21-year-old Red Bull Salzburg midfielder earned his first international call-up and was handed a starting role in the match against Ghana's arch-rivals, Nigeria. Despite the Black Stars' 2-1 defeat in Morocco, Amankwah's performance was a bright spot for the team.

Amankwah showcased remarkable composure and skill on the ball, demonstrating sleek passing abilities and contributing effectively alongside Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Samed Salis in midfield.

"He was really, really good. I mean he is a young guy, very good positioning, very firm on the ball and solid on the ball.

If he would be a little bit more self-conscious in certain situations he could have finished himself I think," said Otto Addo in an interview with ghanafa.org.

"But it’s really, really impressive for a young guy to step up against a strong Nigerian team and be so self-conscious with the ball, good positioning, also working hard defensively is really, really good. I think we have someone we can look up to in the coming years," he added.

Amankwah's promising debut has raised hopes for his future contributions to the national team.

He will aim for a second successive appearance when Ghana faces Uganda in another international friendly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.