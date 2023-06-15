1 hour ago

Former Black Stars Coach Otto Addo delivered a lecture at the ongoing UEFA Assist Technical Development programme at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The former Ghana winger, who now works with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, shared his experience as a player and a coach with the participants in a session that spanned four hours.

The session dueled on top level coaching, talent identification, coaching techniques, technical philosophy, coaching principles and talent management. The ongoing course which began on Monday, June 11, will end on Friday, June 16, 2023.

UEFA Assists has over the years contributed immensely to the development of Ghana Football in many areas including the purchase of a Mini Van for the Technical Directorate, Leadership retreat programmes for the Executive Council, Capacity building training for both male and female Premier League Clubs, amongst others. The ongoing training programme forms part of a proactive approach by the Ghana Football Association to enhance the skills, knowledge and capacity of coaches in the top tier competitions.

The focus of the initiative is to enhance the technical and tactical knowledge of the coaches. Some of the lessons include modern coaching techniques and strategies, leadership development, sports psychology, and effective communication skills. The goal is to develop well-rounded coaches who can effectively shape the future stars of the Ghanaian game.

The training is led by UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry, with the support of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

This capacity building project signifies the GFA's commitment to advancing Ghanaian football by equipping coaches with the necessary skills and knowledge to elevate the game at all levels.

Otto Addo made 15 appearances for Ghana and played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana/Nigeria 2000. He previously played for Hamburg SV, Borussia Dortmund, Hannover 96 and Mainz 05. The 48-year old currently works as Talent Development Coach for Borussia Dortmund having previously held a similar role at Borussia Monchenglabach.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS

The course participants are as follows:

Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr. Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, Anokye Charles Frimpong, Yussif Basigi, Winfred Dormon, Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle, Laryea Kingston, Maxwell Konadu, Fatawu Salifu, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Abdul Karim Zito, Nana Joe Adarkwa, Linda Prah, Bernice Adu Twumwaa Kyeremeh and Sandra Baokye.