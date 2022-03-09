3 hours ago

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo has reportedly held a meeting with Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed about his availability for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria later this month.

The Southampton center back has over the years declined call ups to play for Ghana saying he is not yet ready to play for his nation.

According to journalist Saddick Adams, the interim coach has held a meeting with the Southampton defender via zoom about potentially playing for Ghana.

The reports further adds that the conversation went very well and it will be no surprise if the Southampton defender ends up playing for Ghana in the World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

Ghana may be unlucky as the player has not played the last two matches for the St Mary's club having missed the FA Cup win against West Ham and also the heavy defeat against Aston Villa.