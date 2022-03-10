52 minutes ago

Former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has called on interim Black Stars coach Ottto Addo to include veteran duo of Sulley Muntari and KP Boateng for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

He says the two players will add a lot of value to the Ghana squad that will face Nigeria later this month in a two legged tie.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo is yet to name his squad for the clash against Nigeria whiles the Super Eagles named their team last Friday.

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has since played five matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided an assist in the draw against Legon Cities and scored on Wednesday against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.

KP Boateng has been on the peripheries of the first team at his boyhood German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The duo were sent packing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for disciplinary issues and have since not played for Ghana.

“Every coach has his strategy but I don’t know that of Otto Addo. [But] If I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Sulley Muntari in the team for a certain reason. Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed,” Tagoe told Angel TV.

“I believe in him and knows what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond footballing reasons.”

“Kevin-Prince Boateng is one player who must be included in the Black Stars for the Nigeria game, maybe Ghanaians will not understand but I think it is about time we hand him a call up”

“I believe there will not be too much changes in the call up for the game. To me, Kevin can play for the national team regardless of his age. The physicality in the German league is not easy, so if he is able to play there, I think he can play for Ghana” he added.