4 hours ago

Coach Otto Addo has paid glowing tribute to Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom and others for playing a key role in Ghana’s qualification Ghana to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach who signed a short-term contract with the Ghana Football Association will leave his post at the end of December having coached the team at the football fiesta in Doha.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H.

‘’I would like to use this opportunity to thank players who brought us here. We always try to have the best possible squad, but some got injured, some couldn’t make it into the squad because others were also doing good’’ he told the media in Doha.

‘’I would like to thank, first of all, Mubarak Wakaso. I think all of you watched the match against South Africa when he sacrificed his health and I was very, very sad when he received a lot of insults. He sacrificed his health for the nation in that game, this can happen in football, and afterwards he was insulted’’.

‘’The people forgot what happened. We wouldn’t be here if those warriors fighting against South Africa to win 1-0 in Cape Coast with Rajevac as Coach. We should never forget where we came from. So Wakaso, then surely, guys like Jonathan Mensah always ready to help, always supporting the team from behind. And we have matured older players like Essien, like Muntari showing up to support the team, giving them very, very good advice, and giving me good advice’’.

‘’And also, Andy Yiadom, for example, also regular helping the team to qualify for the World Cup and last but not the least Felix Afena Gyan, very young talented guy, very good in his work ethic. Really, really helped us and for me, for all what happened, these were the most difficult decisions to make. To leave out players who had very, very good character, and were always ready to give it all for the team’’.

‘’Then also, those who got injured, like Benjamin Tetteh Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori and Baba Idrissu, excellent player, just unlucky. So, we should never forget’’.

‘’With all the criticism or whatever, things went wrong, may be in your eyes, for me I am very, very proud, especially, those who were not here and those who didn’t play but were there supporting the team even though they didn’t play and for me, first is character. Character comes first, this is where every truth stands out’’ he added.