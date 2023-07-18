39 minutes ago

Ameenu Shardow, the team manager of the Black Stars, says former Ghana coach Otto Addo, made glaring errors during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo assumed the role of coach following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, successfully guiding the team to qualify for the World Cup.

However, during the tournament in Qatar, Ghana's performance under Addo's leadership fell short, resulting in their elimination in the group stage with only three points out of a possible nine.

Following the World Cup, Addo stepped down from his position, and Chris Hughton, a former manager at Newcastle United and Brighton, was appointed as his successor.

Speaking on 3 FM's Sports Ultras, Ameenu Shardow expressed his belief that the national team would have made significant progress had Otto Addo remained as coach. He pointed out that Addo's lack of previous World Cup experience contributed to his mistakes during the tournament.

"We would have been better if Otto Addo had stayed as the Black Stars coach. I have always maintained that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he hadn't been in that position before," Shardow stated.

Shardow also highlighted that Addo is someone who learns and improves on the job, suggesting that Ghana would have benefited if Addo had continued in his role as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Following Addo's departure, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed Chris Hughton, who had previously served as a technical advisor under Otto Addo, as his successor.

The remarks by Ameenu Shardow shed light on his conviction that the Black Stars would have witnessed improvement if Otto Addo had remained in charge, despite the mistakes made during the World Cup.