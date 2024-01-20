1 hour ago

The Manhyia Palace Planning committee responsible for the organization of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, 25th Anniversary on the Asanteman Golden stool has dispeled rumors suggesting a possible ban on funeral and other social activities within Ashanti Kingdom, Kumasi in particular during the celebrations associated with traditional activities.

Nana Poku Agyeman, a member of the Planning Committee of the Silver Jubilee celebration of Asantehene disclosed that there will be no ban on funerals and other outdoor activities during this celebratory period.

He said “joyous occasions can proceed amidst the celebrations and observance of funerals across the Asante Kingdom. Otumfuo during the celebration period will open his doors to the public to celebrate his achievements on the Golden Stool together. Opportunity will be provided to the public to pay homage to him in some of the public activities by wishing him well as well’’ he announced.

The planning committee is therefore urging grieving families across the Kingdom to take their time without any panic to give their deceased relatives a befitting burial and funeral rite observation.

The committee is expected to brief the media in Manhyia Palace to give details on the activities which will take place in Kumasi in line with tradition both indoor and outdoor to make the anniversary a memorable event.