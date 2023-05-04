2 hours ago

The king of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife Lady Julia have arrived in London for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited by King Charles III per a statement issued by the Manhyia Palace last week.

The Asante overlord is one of many monarchs expected to assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation to the British throne in over 70 years.

Otumfuo the Asantehene and Lady Julia were received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

They will also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023,

Charles III became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her rural Balmoral castle on September 8, 2022.

