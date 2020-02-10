1 hour ago

The Otumfuo Charity Foundation has donated a 32-seater bus to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.

Wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia, who handed over the keys of the bus to the authorities of the school said the gesture is to help ease the challenges with transportation that the school grapples with on a daily basis.

“The Otumfuo Charity Foundation is proud to donate this 32-seater bus to the school. There’s a lot more we are going to do to help make staff and students of this school comfortable and maintain the standards,” she said.

Addressing the 183rd Speech and Prize-giving Day of Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast, Lady Julia, an old girl of the school, assured the school, the foundation is holding discussions with the Ministry of Education to help provide accommodation for its staff.

“I am told families of staff here share facilities with families of other staff members. This is not right and does not promote the good image of the school. We are working assiduously on it; you will soon hear from us,” she assured.

She further advised the students to live by the motto of the school, “Live Pure, Speak Truth, Right Wrong and Follow the King.”

The Otumfuo Charity Foundation in addition to the bus, donated 20 computers, five printers and 5 photocopiers to help the school in its operations.

