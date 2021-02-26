3 hours ago

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, in partnership with the Ashanti Professional Club, has donated hundreds of exercise books and bags to eight selected junior high schools (JHS) in deprived remote communities in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region.

Each student received a schoolbag and five exercise books to support their education.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiary schools were Nkwakom M/A JHS, Kyereyaase M/A JHS, Nkontomire, Asakraka, Amadum Adankwame, Ahwiaa, Ntabanu and Akuapem MA/ JHS.

The newly appointed Executive Director of the Foundation, Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh, urged students to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocol because it was the wish of the Ashanti king, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to see all of them alive to pursue their academic dreams.

She praised Otumfuo for his commitment towards education, especially to deprived communities.

Nana Prempeh said the Ashanti King was steadfast in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic to provide global educational standards to pupils within his kingdom.

"One very important massage Otumfuo asked me to give to you is that he wants you all alive to accomplish your dreams of becoming medical doctors, lawyers, teachers and managing directors of companies in the future," she said.

Circuit supervisor

The Circuit Supervisor for Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia South, Mr Edward Adjei Twum, expressed appreciation on behalf of all the beneficiary schools to Otumfuo.

He described the donation by the king as "amazing", calling on others to assist the deprived communities.