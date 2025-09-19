4 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid glowing tribute to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, whom he described as both the spiritual mother of the Ashanti Kingdom and one of his most dependable sources of strength.

Delivering his tribute through business magnate Dr. Sam Jonah, the Asantehene expressed the depth of his sorrow, saying his sister’s passing had created “a void in my heart and in the very soul of Asanteman.”

“As king, words cannot fully capture the pain I feel. The nation has lost a mother, and I have lost not only a sister but also a steadfast pillar of support,” he said.

Otumfuo praised the late Queen Mother’s quiet strength and unifying presence, emphasizing that her role went far beyond her royal title.

“She was indeed the true mother of the kingdom, the one whose presence delicately bound together our family, lineage, and heritage,” he noted.

Reflecting on their bond before he ascended the Golden Stool, Otumfuo recalled how she guided and nurtured him with wisdom and care.

“Even before destiny placed the weight of the Golden Stool on me, she had already carried the burden of sisterhood, counsel, and love. She prepared me in ways I only came to appreciate when I assumed the throne,” he said.