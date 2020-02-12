58 minutes ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has hailed the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

According to him, the social intervention programme by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is making positive impact in the lives of Ghanaians, especially beneficiaries.

He said a lot of Ghanaian school-going children, who would have been dropouts due to poverty, are now in school because of the Free SHS programme.

The Asante Monarch made the statement when the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, and some officials of his ministry visited him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last week to thank him for his tireless effort to promote quality and accessible education in the country.

Otumfuo was of the view that President Akufo-Addo’s government has introduced a lot of policies but the Free SHS social intervention programme is outstanding.

Otumfuo, who is passionate about the improvement of educational standards in the country, stated that the Free SHS policy had been embraced by a lot of Ghanaians.

“So far, the Free SHS is the number one policy that is keeping this NPP government going and it is followed by the Planting for Food and Jobs by the Agric Ministry,” he stated.

The Asantehene said with the introduction of the Free SHS programme to educate the youth, the country stands the chance of developing effectively within a short time.

He, therefore, showered tons of praises on Napo and his team for their hard work, which has contributed to the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy.

The Asantehene also admonished the officials of the education ministry to rally behind Napo to move basic education forward.

“Give Napo the needed support and peace of mind so that he would continue to properly steer the affairs of the ministry,” Otumfuo advised officials of the education ministry.

Napo, who seemed humbled about Otumfuo’s kind words and approval of the Free SHS policy, gave an assurance that he and his officials would sustain their good works to transform education.

Dailyguidenetwork