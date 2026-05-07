Otumfuo gifted me a stool before my presidency – Kufuor eulogizes

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid glowing tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing the Asantehene as a spiritually gifted monarch, a globally admired statesman, and a traditional ruler whose wisdom significantly influenced both his personal political journey and critical national decisions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Dr. Kwame Adinkrah on Pure FM during a special broadcast marking Otumfuo’s birthday celebration, the former President reflected on his long-standing relationship with the Asantehene and the profound role he has played in Ghana’s political and socio-economic history.

President Kufuor disclosed that Otumfuo once symbolically affirmed his future leadership by honouring him with a special stool, a gesture he believes reflected the King’s confidence in his presidential destiny.

“Otumfuo knew I would become president someday, and that is why he gave me a special stool,” the former President stated during the interview.

According to him, the honour carried deep traditional and spiritual significance beyond mere ceremony. In Akan tradition, stools symbolize authority, legitimacy, and responsibility, and being singled out for such recognition by the occupant of the Golden Stool represents immense trust and honour.

President Kufuor further described Otumfuo as a monarch who possesses extraordinary spiritual authority.

“Otumfuo carries special spiritual powers. Everywhere he goes across the world, people admire and respect him,” he remarked.

He explained that the Asantehene’s influence transcends traditional leadership, noting that his diplomacy, wisdom, and calm authority have elevated the image of Ghana and Asanteman internationally.

He praised Otumfuo for successfully blending tradition with modern statesmanship, making him one of the most respected traditional rulers on the African continent.

The former President also revealed that Otumfuo played a crucial diplomatic role during Ghana’s controversial decision to subscribe to the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative in 2001.

He noted that the Asantehene personally spoke to the World Bank President and officials at the IMF that put Ghana on track for the completion of the programme.

Ghana’s eventual qualification for HIPC relief created significant fiscal space for investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation.

President Kufuor’s remarks formed part of Pure FM’s special birthday programming dedicated to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose reign since ascending the Golden Stool in 1999 has been widely celebrated for promoting peace, education, health, mediation, culture, and national development.