8 hours ago

We see successful people all around us, and the truth is that all these great people who we aspire to become, in one way or the other have gone through some bumpy roads in their lives. We even hear it many times that behind every success there are strings of failures attached to it.

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has revealed that her legal journey has not been all-promising, only she had someone to cry or complain to.

According to her, the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has long been her secrete and support whom she ran to whenever she was troubled.

The Chief Justice who is set to retire on Friday, December 20, 2019, made the disclosure in her Last Hearing today [Wednesday].

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who has been my secret all this time, back and support, whether I am happy about something or terribly unhappy about something, he is always there. I would call him and if he did not pick up, he will call me back and I would sometimes cry and complain but he would always give me the heart”, she disclosed while recounting on her pillars of support in her 24-year-journey at the Supreme Court.

She also appreciated President Akufo-Addo and all former presidents for playing other important roles in her career.

Justice Akufo-Addo also thanked Pastor Mensa Otabil for his support.

About Justice Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo was born on 20th December 1949 and has been a Judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana since 1995.

Akuffo trained as a lawyer under Nana Akufo-Addo. She has a master's degree in law from Harvard University.

Akuffo has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task Force.

In January 2006 she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights. Initially elected for two years, she was subsequently re-elected until 2014 and served as Vice-President and President of the Court.

She wrote The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002).

Akuffo was nominated as Chief Justice on 11 May 2017 by Nana Akufo-Addo subject to approval by Parliament. She was sworn in by President Akufo-Addo on 19 June 2017 as the thirteenth Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

She has a daughter - Violet Padi and two grandchildren - Samuel Osei and Cara Nyame.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com