2 hours ago

In a crucial meeting held at Manhyia on Friday, July 21, 2023, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the esteemed owner of Asante Kotoko, made a significant decision concerning player recruitment for the club.

Recognizing the urgency to bolster the team's squad ahead of the new season, he assigned the experienced former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko coach, James Kwasi Appiah, with the pivotal responsibility of leading the player recruitment process.

Expressing his concern about the team's current state, Otumfuo highlighted that several other Premier League clubs have already commenced their player recruitment and pre-season preparations.

In contrast, Asante Kotoko has yet to take the necessary steps to strengthen the squad and prepare adequately for the upcoming season.

The club is currently without a permanent head coach following the departure of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo. In the interim, assistant coach Abdulai Gazale has been assigned the role until the conclusion of the last season.

To address the pressing situation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has entrusted James Kwasi Appiah to spearhead the player recruitment process and expedite the search for a suitable permanent head coach for the club.

Pre-season preparations are crucial for the team's success, and taking swift action in both recruitment and coaching appointments is essential.

Furthermore, amidst this development, there are rumors circulating that Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum could potentially make a return to Asante Kotoko as the head coach.

Dr. Ogum had previously departed the club as a league champion, adding further intrigue to the ongoing discussions surrounding the club's future coaching arrangements.

With the experienced leadership of James Kwasi Appiah and the possibility of Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum's return, Asante Kotoko fans eagerly anticipate the club's next moves as they seek to strengthen the squad and gear up for the challenges of the upcoming season.