4 hours ago

In a landmark event, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid a historic visit to COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, a leading pharmaceutical company in Ghana.

The visit, which took place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the company's history and reinforced the strong bond between the Asantehene and the company.

During the visit, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was received by the CEO of COA Research, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, and other top executives of the company. The Asantehene was taken on a tour of the company's facilities, where he was briefed on the latest developments and innovations in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing.

Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his admiration for the company's commitment to excellence and its contribution to the healthcare sector in Ghana. He praised the CEO, Prof. Ato Duncan, for his vision and leadership, which has made COA Research a household name in Ghana and beyond.

The visit was a testament to the strong support and patronage that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has given to COA Research since its inception. The company has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in Ghana, producing high-quality products that meet international standards.

In his remarks, Prof. Ato Duncan thanked the Asantehene for his visit and his continued support for the company. He reiterated the company's commitment to producing innovative products that meet the healthcare needs of Ghanaians and the global community.

The Asantehene's visit also coincided with the launch of a new product line by COA Research, which is expected to generate $50 million in revenue each year. The new product, an injectable medication, is currently under research and aims to combat viruses and treat cancer.

The historic visit by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company will go down in history as a significant milestone in the company's journey to becoming a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana and beyond.

The event was attended by top dignitaries, including the Board Chairman, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, 2nd Deputy CEO, Dr. Grace Bimpong, and Administrator, Dr. Nsiah Agyemang. In a symbolic gesture, Prof. Ato Duncan presented a gift to the Asantehene, expressing his gratitude for the visit and the continued support.

The event concluded with a group photograph, capturing the historic moment for posterity.

Source: kofitutunews.com