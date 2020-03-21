23 minutes ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second, has asked for a moratorium on political activities for the next four weeks as the nation focus attention on battling the coronavirus that has killed over 9000 globally.

He expects the media to turn off the heat of political discourse and devote the bulk of space to coverage of the pandemic to help contain spread of the disease.

He made the call when Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to observe measures at the palace to help in the coronavirus fight.

The palace has announced the suspension of major traditional activities as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ceremonies like Akwasidae and Awukudae attract large public gathering at the palace.

The manhyia museum, which is one of the major tourist facilities in the Ashanti Region, has also been closed down as part of the measures.

The place has also instituted other health safety measures to protect people using the palace.

The minister of information and his team were taken round the facilities to witness it themselves.

Kojo Opong Nkrumah was impressed and encouraged other traditional rulers and institutions to emulate the example of Manhyia palace.

Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of International Relations at the Manhyia Palace, Nana Effah Apenteng, who briefed the media on behalf of Asantehene, advised Ghanaians to adhere to the President’s directives on social gathering.

Nana Apenteng said it has become imperative to avert collapse of entire health service as result of the coronavirus pandemic.