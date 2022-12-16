2 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has bemoaned the lack of proper planning for the capital town of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.

According to him, local authorities have allowed residents to put up kiosks and containers at almost every corner of the city.

Addressing chiefs and local authorities in the Ashanti Region in a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged planners in the region not to allow kiosks to be erected at every place just because they provide people with employment.

"The issue of the kiosks the Bantahene is talking about is the truth. The assembly members have allowed them to put kiosks everywhere. Today, there are kiosks everywhere.

"There are even kiosks on the pavement that pedestrians are supposed to use. We cannot develop a city this way. But I believe that moving forward we should meet all the town planners and district planners and ask them about the spatial planning they are to do.

"They have to tell us which parts of Kumasi are for car parks and which parts are for stores so that we will all know which parts of the city we cannot put kiosks in. If people say that is the source of their livelihood but their actions are destroying the city, they should not be allowed," he said in Twi.

The monarch added that if people are allowed to put up kiosks and containers anywhere, they will very soon be erecting kiosks in front of the houses of other people.