Our challenge was taking over a team which lost six in a row – Former Black Stars assistant coach Roger de Sa

Ghana assistant coach Roger de Sa says rebuilding the Black Stars’ confidence after a six-match losing run was the biggest challenge facing Carlos Queiroz’s technical team before the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The South African coach joined Queiroz’s backroom staff in April, only months before the tournament, as Ghana attempted to recover from a difficult period.

The Black Stars made an encouraging start under the new coaching team but were knocked out in the round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat by Colombia.

Speaking to South African radio station 947’s MSW, De Sa said the staff inherited a side struggling with confidence and short on preparation time.

“When you are coaching, you are always going to get different challenges along the way,” he said.

“Firstly for us was taking over a team which had gone six defeats in a row. I think that was the biggest challenge straight away.”

De Sa said the immediate task was to change the mood around the squad and restore belief among the players.

“We were like, ‘we have to turn it around’. Objective number one would be to get a bit of a winning mentality, not a losing mentality,” he added.

He also pointed to the practical difficulties of working with a squad whose players were largely based at clubs across Europe.

“To choose a team that is 99% based all over Europe, that’s a massive challenge,” he said.

Queiroz and his staff had limited opportunities to work with the full squad before the World Cup, with players arriving from different clubs and leagues ahead of the tournament.

After Ghana’s elimination, Queiroz and his backroom team confirmed they would leave their roles, ending a brief spell in charge of the national side.