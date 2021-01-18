1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has said that the various Coronavirus treatment centres across the country are now full to capacity.

According to the President, the centres have gone from having zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge of the disease.

In his 22nd nationwide address, President Akufo-Addo stated that Ghana haa now seen upsurge in the number of active cases, with the country currently recording 1,924 from 900 last two weeks.

“However, since that time, we have seen an upsurge in the number of active cases, from a little over nine hundred (900) to one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-four (1,924). Our COVID-19 treatment centres have gone from having zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge in infections”, he said.

He added that, “Particularly worrying is the fact that the Ghana Health Service is recording, on the average, two hundred (200) new cases of COVID infections daily. The number of patients requiring hospitalisation and intensive care is rising. The number of severe cases, which stood at eighteen (18) a week ago, has increased sharply to one hundred and twenty (120). Two weeks ago, there was no critical case, we now have thirty-three (33) in our treatment facilities.

Again, according to statistics from the Ghana Health Service, the considerable number of persons who are severely ill are, surprisingly, relatively youthful persons, with no previous underlying health conditions. The number of confirmed deaths has increased, sadly, from three hundred and thirty-eight (338) persons to three hundred and fifty-two (352) within the period.”