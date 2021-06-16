1 hour ago

From Italy born in Boston exactly 35 years ago, absurdly beautiful, stylish, in form and affectionate and super present mother.

Guess who? Melissa Satta, correct answer. On Instagram, the showgirl, model, and influencer lets us peek into her everyday life without overdoing it, without kitten ears, and succeeding in the titanic enterprise of making us want to eat healthy and devote ourselves to crazy and desperate sessions of squats and abdominals before sleeping.

Share of tenderness of his feed entrusted everything to his "prince charming": no, not the boyfriend Mattia Rivetti (entrepreneur and scion of the family who founded the Stone Island brand), but his son Maddox Prince Boateng, 7 years old on 28 April, a cascade of curly chocolate brown hair with golden reflections and green eyes that are so reminiscent of mom's gaze.

In the stables struggling with a tender pony, in Gardaland (surrounded by igloos and polar bears in the Artic themed room or among the most famous bricks in the world in the Legoland Water Park) or soaking in the crystalline sea of ​​their Sardinia: Melissa and Maddox are inseparable , their complicity is palpable and goes beyond the smartphone screen.

“We talked to Maddox about it. We approached it as a game. At first he didn't take it well, but now he sees everything as normal, "Melissa told Verissimo last February of her son's reaction to the divorce from Kevin Prince Boateng, announced in December 2020 after four and a half years of marriage and nine total relationships (engaged since 2011, Melissa and Kevin get married in Porto Cervo in 2016, two years after the birth of Maddox with her splendid in Atelier Emé).

The two ex have "taken their blame" and after a period of adjustment they have done everything to maintain civil relations for the sake of their only son.

"Mom and dad continue to always and forever give love to their children. A separation is never easy, but with intelligence you try to manage them better. Love for children is forever", Melissa replied, returning to the end. of Satteng during a Q&A with followers a few weeks ago reiterating in case it was not clear that his "only love" is Maddox Prince before opening the possibility of giving him a little brother ("Yes, maybe Maddox would be very happy").