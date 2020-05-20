17 minutes ago

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and veteran commentator Kwabena Yeboah has warned clubs may ‘go extinct’ if the local league is cancelled.

The 2019/2020 football season was suspended in March after the ban on all public gatherings was enforced by President Akufo-Addo as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Weeks into the decision, conversations have ensued among stakeholders about the implications on the rest of the football season as the duration of the move grows longer than anticipated.

But speaking on PM Express on May 20, 2020, Mr Yeboah feared that the already struggling clubs will crumble.

‘Even when the league was in full flight, the clubs suffered a great deal. Embarrassingly in Ghana, some of our players take home a poultry 100 dollars at the end of the month and you will just wonder how they will survive on that. If the league is cancelled, I bet you that quite a number of our teams could be extinct,” Mr Yeboah told Gary Al-Smith.

The SWAG President also wants government to allow clubs to benefit from the Covid-19 stimulus packages to improve the livelihoods of individuals in the sporting value chain.

Kwabena Yeboah was on the show with sportscaster Robert Marawa and international commentators Peter Drury and Jon Champion.

Source: Myjoyonline.com