2 hours ago

Research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies, University of Ghana, Dr George Domfe says the lack of job creation by past and present governments is ‘worrying’.

According to him, the youth are still struggling to get jobs despite government claims of creating jobs which are not obtainable.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Dr George Domfe said schools are doing their best to educate but afterwards has been catastrophic.

“When you come to the University of Ghana we are doing well, you will educate the youth and after ten to fifteen years, they are still walking out there jobless because there are no jobs in Ghana,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

Dr George Domfe, however, urged the government to support individuals in creating jobs to support the economy.