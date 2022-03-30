18 minutes ago

Wife of Brother Sammy, Perpetual Opoku, has disclosed that their houseboy, identified as Solomon, in his quest to make sexual advances at her, once flashed his penis before her.

Recounting the experience, the popular Gospel singer’s wife said his advances were so strong that it took extra efforts to resist them.

One can recall that Brother Sammy once established that he can no longer sleep with his wife because his houseboy once lied to his wife that he (Sammy) belongs to a secret cult and she believed it.

Brother Sammy, during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, said his wife, who was heavily pregnant at that time, lost that pregnancy through ectopic means but all fingers were pointed at him because it was believed that he sacrificed his own baby for rituals.

Brother Sammy, among other things, painfully narrated how his houseboy also told lies to his wife that he (Sammy) cheated on her while she was on admission at the hospital.

“My wife came to Ghana and got pregnant. However, she had an ectopic pregnancy and the doctor said we need to take the baby out to save her life. I discussed it with her and she agreed since that was the best for her life. I left my wife at the hospital in the care of two of the boys I live with and went home with my daughter. One of the guys I left my wife with told her I’m an occult and that when I left the hospital I went to sleep with another woman in our matrimonial home.

My wife had kept all of these away from me while in Ghana and only made me know when she left. I feel betrayed and I’ve decided not to ever sleep with her again. I don’t want another ectopic pregnancy for her to say I’m going to use her for juju,” he earlier stated on United Showbiz

But sharing her side of story, Brother Sammy’s wife in a phone-in conversation with KofiTV, confirmed that she was indeed brainwashed by their houseboy whose motive was to destroy their marriage.

“The boy told me that when I was at the hospital, my husband brought in women to our matrimonial home. I didn’t want to believe but the boy insisted and even threatened to bring evidence. He tried making advances at me that even if I wasn’t strong, I would have left my husband for him. At a point, he even flashed his penis before me,” she said.

Recounting similar instances, Brother Sammy also disclosed that a friend once confided in him that Solomon once slept with his wife.

“My friend who was a pastor once told me that that boy once slept with his wife,” he said.

