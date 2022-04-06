37 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, has refuted claims that facilities under the scheme are provided based on political party affiliations.

She insists applicants are considered solely based on merits.

MASLOC provides micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses with fast, easy and accessible microcredit and small loans to grow and expand their businesses as well as to enhance job and wealth creation.

However, there are allegations that authorities circumvent the processes for cronies to the detriment of those in real need, a situation that worsens non-payment of the loans.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV debunked these assertions explaining that acquiring MASLOC loans is transparent.

“That has always been the misconception. People always say disbursing MASLOC loans depends on the government in power deciding those it gives facilities to. MASLOC was set up for Ghanaians. When people come here for loans we do not really ask for party ID cards. What we ask for is a National ID.”

Touching on the issue of loans gone bad, the MASLOC CEO disclosed that measures have been instituted to recover the monies from defaulters.

This plan she says is not affecting new loan facilities thus encouraging Ghanaians to take advantage to revamp their operations.

“We are embarking on an aggressive recovery program. The loans are not gifts, they are not for free so anyone who took any facility from us knows that. We have brought in some reforms to enable us to recover quickly. I am doing something about it. Our emphasis is on recovery now but we can’t stop giving loans”.

MASLOC is committed to growing and developing small and micro businesses through the provision of sustainable microfinance, small loans and business services to Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

Source: citifmonline