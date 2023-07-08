3 hours ago

Salaries in the Ghana Premier League and across various job sectors in Ghana continue to lag behind those offered elsewhere on the African continent, leaving players in a precarious financial position.

This stark reality has driven many athletes to seize opportunities to play in far-flung corners of the world, as long as they are compensated in foreign currency that can uplift their own lives and those of their loved ones.

One such player, Francis Twene, a promising midfielder for Bechem United, has shed light on the harsh realities faced by Ghana Premier League players.

Their meager monthly salaries prove woefully inadequate, often failing to sustain them beyond a single week.

Concerned fans and supporters have expressed their unease, calling upon the Ghana Football Association and clubs to address the persistent salary challenges within the league.

Recognizing the pivotal role these players play in entertaining and inspiring them, the supporters understand the urgency of finding a solution to support their favorite athletes.

In an interview with Akwaaba Sports Arena, Twene shared his anguish, stating, "Our salaries for a month do not even take us beyond one week." This poignant statement underscores the severe financial hardships endured by players in the Ghana Premier League, where their earnings fall significantly short of meeting their basic needs.

Twene went on to unveil the emotional toll these financial struggles exact, revealing, "Sometimes we look at our salaries and weep." This honest admission draws attention to the daunting circumstances faced by players in the league, as they grapple with the challenge of making ends meet.

The glaring disparity between meager salaries and the high cost of living presents a pressing issue for these athletes. It underscores the urgent necessity for enhanced financial support within the Ghana Premier League

. Addressing this matter will not only benefit the players themselves but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Ghanaian football.