Mavis Owusu, the captain of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, vividly recalls the disappointment from last year's qualifiers when they narrowly lost in the final. She has made it clear that their primary objective is to secure a smooth passage into the main competition this time around.

The 'Nana Mma' team has once again earned the privilege to represent the nation in the WAFU Zone B edition, following their victory in the Women's Premier League.

They triumphed over their formidable rivals, Hasaacas Ladies, in the final through a penalty shootout. The team embarked on their journey to Nigeria a few days ago, where the tournament will take place.

They have been diligently preparing to overcome the challenge that eluded them last year.

In a pre-match interview, Mavis Owusu, a star of the Black Queens, expressed strong confidence in their collective motivation and determination to secure a spot in the main competition.

"As our coach mentioned, our preparations and focus are at their peak. We were in a similar position last year, reaching the final but falling short of making it to the main championship."

"Our objective now is to participate in the main competition, and the entire team is fully committed to achieving that goal."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will commence their campaign this evening against Togolese champions, Amis du Monde, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Stadium.