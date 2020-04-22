19 minutes ago

The United States of America (US) Embassy in Ghana has announced that it will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The U.S Embassy made this known in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

It, however, directed persons in need of emergency American citizen services to contact its American Citizen Services via email.

The United States of America (USA) had earlier closed its Embassy in Ghana for two weeks.

The closure took effect on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

In a statement, the Embassy noted that its "staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances.”

The US Embassy explained that the closure is out of “an abundance of caution and in order to continue to protect American citizens in Ghana, maintain the safety of the U.S. Embassy staff, and ensure we abide by the government of Ghana’s call for minimum movement to defeat COVID-19.”

Ghana has so far recorded 1042 cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths and 120 recoveries.