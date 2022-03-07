5 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service says it would not shield its men who are found culpable of breaking the law.

This comes after two police officers were arrested for their alleged involvement in robbery attacks on bullion vans in Accra.

According to the police, other suspects were arrested in connection to robbery incidents that have occurred in North Kaneshie, Jamestown Baatsona and Kingsway.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said thorough investigations have begun into the crimes.

“The police administration will not protect anyone who does wrong in the service. We have got two of our own and investigations are ongoing seriously. At the appropriate time, we will come out clearly with the information. The public should see this as a plan of policing ourselves and dealing with our own in such unfortunate situations. We will ensure that we will carry the spirit and aspirations in terms of protection and better security.”

Two police officers have been accused of being complicit in four recent bullion van attacks recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, March 7, 2022.

“The Ghana Police Service after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level has made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple Van robberies recorded in Greater Accra.”

“Preliminary investigations have been able to establish the involvement of two policemen and some other suspects.”

The bullion van attacks in question occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown and North Kaneshie (Industrial Area) between 2021 and 2022.

The Police is however assuring the public of their quest to make sure such attacks are curbed, and the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to work hard to rid our country of criminal activities that disrupt the peace and stability of the nation.”

Source: citifmonline.com