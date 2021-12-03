21 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament says its position on the controversial E-Levy in the 2022 budget has not changed.

It comes on the back of reports that the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu says the minority caucus is willing to accommodate an adjustment of the levy from 1.75% to 1% of all electronic cash transactions.

A statement signed by the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the position of the NDC Caucus in Parliament right from the outset of the 2022 Budget debate has been that the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose is regressive, punitive and draconian, and that same must be suspended.

“The Minority Caucus has vigorously championed this position in Parliament and in the media space to draw Government’s attention to our demands.

“Subsequent to our rejection of the Budget on 26th November, 2021, government has sought to engage the NDC Caucus in a series of discussions towards finding an amicable solution to the impasse”.

The statement noted the government has refused to backdown on its stands on the matter even as the Minority tries to reason with them.

Below are details of the statement

THE POSITION OF THE NDC CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT ON THE 1.75% E-LEVY PROPOSED BY GOVERNMENT IN THE 2022 BUDGET STATEMENT.

The NDC Caucus in Parliament wishes to assure Ghanaians that it will continue to use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose on the ordinary Ghanaian.

For the avoidance of doubt, the position of the NDC Caucus in Parliament right from the outset of the 2022 Budget debate has been that the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose is regressive, punitive and draconian, and that same must be suspended.

The Minority Caucus has vigorously championed this position in Parliament and in the media space to draw Government’s attention to our demands.

Subsequent to our rejection of the Budget on 26th November, 2021, government has sought to engage the NDC Caucus in a series of discussions towards finding an amicable solution to the impasse.

Surprisingly despite the good faith demonstrated by the NDC team recognising the importance of the Budget to the economy, business and households, the government side out-rightly rejected our proposal for a revision of the E-levy leading to a breakdown of the discussions.

We wish to state unequivocally that no concrete decision or agreement has been reached between government and the NDC Caucus in Parliament on this matter.

As we speak, government’s so-called concessions are unknown to us and we have no clear indication that they intend to seriously consider any of the proposals that have come up.

Under the circumstance we wish to state that the NDC Caucus will maintain its original position as stated earlier.

Signed,

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak

MP for Asawase and Chief Whip.