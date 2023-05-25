2 hours ago

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has debunked reports that it has closed down its Renal Dialysis Unit.

Management of the Hospital in a press release denied the reports but acknowledged that the supply of some consumables to the outpatient section have delayed in recent days.

Below is the full press release

RENAL DIALYSIS UNIT NOT CLOSED DOWN

The Hospital’s attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media that the Renal Dialysis Unit has been closed down indefinitely.

We wish to state that the Renal Dialysis Unit has not been closed down as reported.

The inpatient and emergency section is in full operation. However, the outpatient section experienced a delay in the delivery of some consumables and special arrangement has been made for their delivery in the coming days.

While we await the delivery of these consumables, alternative arrangement has been made for the dialysis of patients in the outpatient section.

Managers of the Unit are on standby to address any challenges which will confront patients

We wish to thank patients and staff of the Unit for their co-operation.

Thank you.

Source: citifmonline