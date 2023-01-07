1 hour ago

Brands and Communications manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says research conducted by his outfit on the poor league attendance shows that poor officiating is among the reasons why people are reluctant to watch the domestic league.

Attendance at various league venues across the country has been abysmal with clubs playing matches in almost empty stadiums.

Most clubs in the local league derive the bulk of their revenue from gate proceeds which they make during matches but attendance has been abysmal.

Kotoko and Hearts who normally draw a lot of crowd during their matches have not been spared as they are struggling for numbers during matches.

"We have done our research and there are several reasons and one of the reason is that people do not believe there are fairness in the game. There are people who come to the stadium but decide not to come to the stadium again because of bad officiating, that is a fact." he told Oyerepa FM/TV.

There has been a clarion call to all persons who have the local game at heart to look at ways of addressing the attendance issue.