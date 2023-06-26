2 hours ago

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union in the Ashanti Region says its intended nationwide strike is not aimed at sabotaging the Akufo-Addo government.

The Union has declared a nationwide sit-down strike following the deterioration of some roads as a result of the onset of heavy rains.

The Union laments conditions of some roads leading to the various depots in Takoradi, Tema and Kumasi of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), which pose a significant risk to the transportation of flammable petroleum products.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on June 26, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Union, Edmund Baba, justified that the sit-down strike is rather geared towards saving the country’s road networks from further deterioration.

“What we are doing, we are not trying to sabotage the government, we are not politicians, we are not talking politics, we all have our individual political opinions. We want to save mother Ghana from what is happening,” Edmund Baba clarified.

He pointed out that all efforts to get the attention of the authorities to address their concerns have proved futile.

“It’s true, we have embarked on a sit-down strike. Anywhere we lift petroleum products, including Kaase enclave, Takoradi, Tema-Kpone, our road networks are very bad. The roads are bad that anytime it rains, it’s always an eyesore. We have been trying to get authorities’ attention, nobody cares about us, we have gone round and nobody is minding us,” he asserted.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Union highlighted the income their members generate for the country.

“Look at the income we generate for the government. Go to the fuel stations, every litter of fuel you buy, there’s a petroleum build-up that goes into the government’s coffers,” Edmund Baba stated.

Source: citifmonline