1 hour ago

Communications and Brand manager of Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko has disclosed that his side still habours ambitions of clinching the league title.

Asante Kotoko who are the defending champions of the league finished the first half in third place with 27 points but their spokesperson believes that winning the title is their aim.

The reds who have been lukewarm for most part of the campaign will have to up their game in the second round which begins this weekend.

“Obviously, our target is to finish on top of the table at the end of the season. We have strengthened the defense, midfield and attack with the acquisition of Mohammed Alhassan, Rashid Nortey and Matthaeus Medeiros de Souza”

“We believe those players will help us improve on our shortfalls in the second round of the league. Again, injured players in our team like Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa and others are nearing recovery. So we are hoping to get a much improved squad in the second so we can score more goals and concede less” he said.

The reds will play against Nsoatreman FC on Saturday as the second round begins.