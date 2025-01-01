2 years ago

Management of First Sky Construction Limited has rubbished claims that its workers at the Dome-Kitase project have threatened to boycott the site over unpaid salaries.

There were some reports that the project is in limbo as some workers have boycotted the site over unpaid salaries.

But a statement issued by First Sky Construction Limited said, “it is false that workers have threatened to boycott or boycotted the site over unpaid salaries. Again for the records, the project is not in limbo and workers are always on the site. All employees, both permanent and non–permanent, have been paid up to date. So it is deceitful to suggest that workers are owed over three months’ salaries”.

Officials of the company allayed fears over the delay of the project adding that they are fully on schedule in all aspects.

First Sky Construction Limited said the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highways Authority upon regular visits to the site have expressed satisfaction over the progress of work.

“We state emphatically that there are no fears over delay as the project is fully on schedule in all aspects”.

“Given the significance of the project, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highways Authority have regularly visited the site to assess the progress of work and have on each occasion expressed satisfaction over the progress of work,” First Sky Construction Limited stated in its statement.

The company further dispelled rumours that it has failed to water the road to help reduce dust.

“Road watering is a continuous safety measure of every road construction project geared towards dust elimination. The Dome – Kitase project especially from Kwabenya. It is therefore untrue that First Sky Construction as the contractor on the Dome – Kitase project has failed to water the dusty road to help reduce what the paper calls ‘pervasive dust which is making us sick’.”

Click here to read full statement by First Sky Construction Limited

Source: citifmonline