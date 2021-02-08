46 minutes ago

Mr. Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has called on stakeholders to equip the youth with skills that would position them to enhance the Nation’s development.

He said Africa was likely to face challenging unemployment crisis in the next decade, and that the community and entrepreneurs should collaborate on making the most of its abounding youth population.

The CEO was speaking at the graduation of 109 culinary and floral arts students from Erigem Institute of Floral Design and Culinary Arts, a vocational training institute in Ho.

He said skill remained the driver of the future, and that by exploiting the creative abilities of the youth, the nation could place a sure foot on the path to prosperity.

“Just thinking that knowing how to read and write could help us develop as a world and as a country, we got it totally wrong. What we really need to be doing in the future is to put in the right skills that will put our youth to work and make them productive to turn around our country.

Africa has a big problem. Some ten years from now, we would be saddled with lots of unemployment. But we have lots of opportunities to learn. The continent has the most youthful population in the world,” Mr Hosi said.

He said the future was dependent on people, who acquired productive skills, and that the right skills and orientation was required to set the youth on the path to development.

Mr Hosi said the nation must consider creativity in its pursuit of a viable youth population, saying, “Creativity is at the heart of thriving.

“No country can achieve its economic potentials without the productive utilisation of its youth.

“The future of the nation is dependent on people like you,” the CEO encouraged the graduates, adding, “You hold the key to unlocking the future of Ghana, so don’t just see the task that you have before you as your task. No. You are carrying the mantle of this country.

“You are the most important tool that you have,” he said, and asked the graduands, among which were five males, to consider the spirit of selflessness, which made possible their training, and ensure that skills acquired benefited the entire community.

Madam, Mariam Adzroe, Founder and Director Erigem, said the Institute “complimented government’s efforts” at developing the youth, and appealed for support towards its dream of establishing a vocational University.

She said the culinary arts and floral décor industry although dominated by women, remained an area males easily excelled, and must therefore be encouraged.

The Institute, which had so far trained over 1000 individuals across the country, has recently relocated to a permanent campus in the Ho Municipality, and a fundraising held at the graduation towards the construction of a hostel block yielded some dividends.

Mr Hosi supported the project with GH¢5,000.00, while the Volta Development Forum also gave an amount of GH¢1,000.00.

An exhibition was also mounted, showcasing the graduates’ competence in the various skills they have acquired.