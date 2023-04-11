50 minutes ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the party is unfazed by Bryan Acheampong’s claims that the party will never hand over power to the NDC.

Mr. Mahama addressing party delegates in the Akuapem North and South Constituencies at Akropong in the Eastern region on Tuesday said regardless of the stance taken by the NPP, the NDC will not underplay the role of God in the 2024 elections.

According to him, God had already decided the outcome of the 2024 elections and nobody can change it regardless of what they do.

“Don’t pay attention to some of the things being said by some people, because it is God’s plan, I go to Church and I have faith that when I kneel and pray, God speaks to me sometimes. God told me that it is our time, and He has already given us the power”.

“When God speaks, no one can change it so let’s continue to pray and believe in Ghanaians that whatever God has put in place will come to pass.”

The former president is in the Eastern Region to begin a three-day campaign tour. As part of the tour, he met delegates and branch executives of Okere.

The former President also called on party supporters to keep a decent campaign and rather unite behind whoever emerges victorious as the focus is to win the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress have declared their support for the former President ahead of the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Addressing branch executives of Okere and Akuapem North and South constituencies at Akropong, the Eastern regional chairman of NDC Mark Oliver Kevor who pledged a full endorsement for the former president said Mr Mahama has already been tried and tested.

Source: citifmonline