Former President John Mahama is receiving flak for not showing up at the funeral ceremony of the late father of Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), last weekend. Opanyin Kofi Yeboah was laid to rest at his hometown, Odumase-Sunyani on Saturday, 23rd October 2021.

He was 105 years.

Dignitaries including former Finance Minister and Govenor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffour, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia and National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, were among guests who attended the funeral service. Some supporters of the NDC in the area said they were expecting to see Mr Mahama.

But the NDC’s 2020 presidential candidate was absent at the burial ceremony. This has drawing condemnation from locals who questioned his absence and his perceived lack of empathy.

“We heard the news he attended other events but did not deem it fit to attend the burial of one of the ‘Generals’ who helped brought him to power in 2012,” a local, Opanin told 3news.com on Tuesday October 26.

In his view, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan as National Organiser was instrumental in the success of Mr Mahama’s 2012 bid but the two has since fell out over issues concerning the direction of the party. “This shows that he lacks empathy for the people who have stood with him in the time past,” he added.

Meanwhile a source close to the former President in an interview with 3news.com asked whether Mr Mahama was invited to attend the ceremony.