1 hour ago

CEO of Burniton music group, Stonebwoy, has officially announced that Okailey Verse popularly known as OV is no longer a member of his record label.

According to him, OV is currently on her own, now managing herself.

In a press briefing held at Golden Tulip in Accra, Stonebwoy established that his decision to discharge OV is in her best interest and that of the record label.

He added that the doors of his establishment will always be open to her whenever she needs help.

“Our decision with OV is part of our efforts to restructure the brand. If you are close to me, you’ll know my intent as a manager. I couldn’t see a lot of things until my attention was drawn to it. Because of this, I had to re-structure. It’s in the best interest of the company that she was released. She has our support anytime, any day,” he added

OV is the second artist to leave the record label after Kelvynbwoy.

Sources indicate that she left Burniton Music Group for Blakk Cedi’s Black Arm Entertainment Label.

Ghanaweb